During his visit to the southern Hatay province, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with earthquake victims and miners taking part in the rescue effort.
Government will bind up wounds of quake victims – Turkish FM
Cavusoglu said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will again visit the earthquake-hit areas next week. / AA
February 19, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has visited the Kirikhan and Iskenderun districts of the quake-hit Hatay province in southern Türkiye.

After his visit to a coordination centre in the Kirikhan district on Sunday, Cavusoglu met with miners who took part in rescue efforts, and locals affected by earthquakes.

He stressed that the government will bind up the wounds of the earthquake victims.

The Turkish foreign minister noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will again visit the earthquake-hit areas next week.

He then moved to Iskenderun and visited Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) centre in the district.

Cavusoglu also visited a tent city set up for earthquake victims in the centre of Iskenderun.

At least 41,020 people have been killed and over 108,000 injured in two powerful earthquakes that rocked southeastern Türkiye on February 6, according to the latest official figures.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people have been killed.

