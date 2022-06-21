Celebrities in Court: Who wins

From OJ Simpson to Britney Spears… Johnny Depp to Wagatha Christie… Celebrities in court, baring their souls for perceived injustices… But who really wins in the court of public opinion. Will the biggest, most likeable star always walk away with their character intact? And are some stars just being badly advised? GUESTS: Ryan Baker Los Angeles attorney Caroline Frost Entertainment Commentator Paul MacKenzie-Cummins Managing director of Clearly PR Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.