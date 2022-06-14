June 14, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Swedish think tank predicts warheads are increasing globally
As the war in Ukraine wears on, a new report suggests that the world's top nuclear armed nations are preparing to boost their arsenals in the next decade. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says despite a post-Cold War slowdown in the nuclear arms race, more countries are now investing and upgrading their arsenals. #Warheads #NuclearPower
Swedish think tank predicts warheads are increasing globally
Explore