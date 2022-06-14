WORLD
2 MIN READ
Who benefits the most from the Open Balkan initiative?
In this episode, we look at the Open Balkan initiative and what it means for the future of the region. Open Balkan is an economic and political zone founded by Albania, Serbia and North Macedonia. The initiative aims to improve economic and regional co-operation among member states, as well as abolish border controls. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has declined to attend the latest summit held in Ohrid, calling it a harmful initiative with no vision. We take a look at why many see Open Balkan as a snub to the EU's slow integration process. Plus, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic held a telephone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy about the progress of their countries on the EU path. He says Montenegro fully supports the European integration of Ukraine and says his country now hosts more than ten thousand Ukrainians. Mirjana Miladinovic went to Podgorica to see how Montenegrins welcomed the refugees. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfp
Who benefits the most from the Open Balkan initiative?
June 14, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us