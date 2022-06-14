WORLD
Normalisation Process Between Türkiye And Egypt Going Forward
After a decade, Türkiye and Egypt are taking steps towards normalising ties on all fronts. While the countries haven't yet re-appointed ambassadors, they are showing willingness to settle their differences. And last week's visit by Türkiye's finance minister was the first of its kind in nine years. Despite the tensions, Ankara and Cairo did not cut off communication, which paved the way for an official rapprochement to begin in May 2021. It was part of a wider normalisation process across the region, which has progressed a lot faster considering the number of issues the two countries need to settle. Cairo has taken a positive step on the Libyan front, pulling the carpet from under warlord Khalifa Haftar, and now backing the interim government. The Eastern Mediterranean front has also gained momentum against the backdrop of Russia's attack on Ukraine, and Europe's desire to cut its reliance on Russian energy. Cairo had previously announced a plan to explore oil and gas in the Mediterranean that observed the co-ordinates of the continental shelf as declared by Ankara. So, with all these positive signs from both sides, what is slowing down the re-appointment of ambassadors, and causing the talks to stall? Guests: Vehbi Baysan Political Analyst Umberto Profazio IISS Associate Fellow
June 14, 2022
