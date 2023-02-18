A UN official has called on the international community to be generous in helping Türkiye recover from the two major earthquakes that killed more than 40,000 people in the country, noting the help that Ankara provided to others in their time of need.

“Türkiye has been a host to many refugees from different parts of the world, and particularly Syria. So, people should remember that," said UN Resident Coordinator in Türkiye, Alvaro Rodriguez.

“Now is the time for the international community, to in a sense, pay back that generosity now that Türkiye needs that,” he added.

Rodriguez said the international community should remember “everything that Türkiye has done for the Syrian refugees, what it has done on the Black Sea green initiative, and all the aid that Türkiye and AFAD (Turkish disaster agency) have provided to other countries in their time of need."

Regarding the UN’s $1 billion appeal for twin-quake victims in Türkiye, Rodriguez said the money will be used in the humanitarian phase of the disaster in the initial three months.

“Once that search and rescue phase is over, you need to move into what we call the full humanitarian phase. And that is the phase for which we've requested the $1 billion,” he said.

'Recovery and full reconstruction'

Rodriguez said there is a very intensive period ahead and UN bodies have already begun to strategize the three-month period.

He said after the end of the initial three months, and at the end of search and rescue efforts, the next phase will be “recovery and full reconstruction.”

“The earthquake was very shallow, meaning it was close to the surface. And it's very close to large urban settlements.”

Proper and earthquake-resistant buildings should be reconstructed in the 11 provinces that were affected by the earthquake for the next phase, Rodriguez said.

He added that reconstruction should happen in a sustainable way to prevent future disasters and consider climate change.

“We must be aware of the other challenges that face Türkiye and face the planet. And that is climate change. So, we must build also in a way that this is more according to the principles of sustainability,” he said.

