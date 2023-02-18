TÜRKİYE
UAE, Saudi Arabia continue humanitarian aid to Türkiye, Syria after quakes
Over 100 aid planes were dispatched to Türkiye and Syria, carrying tons of foodstuffs as well as shelter and medical materials.
At least 39,672 people were killed in Türkiye and 5,840 in Syria due to two powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on February 6. / AA
February 18, 2023

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have continued their humanitarian assistance for the victims of two deadly earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye and Syria.

The UAE dispatched 39 aid planes to Türkiye and 58 planes to Syria carrying 2,624 tons of foodstuffs, medical supplies and tents since the disaster, the state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

“UAE search and rescue teams continue efforts to search for survivors under debris using quality equipment,” WAM said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia sent its 12th aid plane to Gaziantep Airport in southern Türkiye carrying 75 tons of foodstuffs and shelter and medical materials.

The oil-rich kingdom also sent two aid planes and 10 trucks loaded with 80 tons of food and shelter supplies for quake victims in northern Syria.

Over 45,000 dead

At least 39,672 people were killed in Türkiye after two powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on February 6, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people were killed in the earthquake disaster.

Following the earthquake disaster, Riyadh based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center also launched a donation drive on February 8 for the quake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

Nearly $96 million (more than 362 million riyals) have been collected so far as part of the drive, according to the Saudi government's Sahem Platform, which is responsible for the donation campaign. 

