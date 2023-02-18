Two people have been rescued from the rubble in Türkiye's southern Hatay province, more than 296 hours after the first of two back-to-back earthquakes hit the region.

Search and rescue teams pulled the survivors out from the debris of a collapsed building in the district of Antakya on Saturday, in yet another miraculous rescue on the 13th day after the disaster.

Initially, two parents and their 12-year-old child were removed alive from the wreckage of Kanatli Apartment Building. But, the child later died despite the provision of first medical aid.

Samir Muhammed Accar and his wife Ragda were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The couple's two other children also lost their lives in the same wreck.

Türkiye was struck by powerful earthquakes on February 6, 2023. The earthquakes affected 11 provinces in the country, and savaged a big area in northern Syria, killing thousands.

On February 6, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centred in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces. Later, at 1.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centred in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region.

The combined death toll in Türkiye and Syria has crossed the grim mark of 45,000.

On the disaster's 13th day, the death toll in Türkiye rose to 39,672, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in 100 years.

The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to at least 45,486.

Humanitarian aid has been rushed over from around the world, and many countries sent in search and rescue teams and dogs to help find survivors in the rubble.

The most affected provinces in Türkiye are Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

An outpouring of community help and sympathy has meant that survivors are being offered food and shelter in the earthquake-hit areas in Türkiye and are being transferred to other safer provinces within the country.

