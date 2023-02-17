TÜRKİYE
Turkish president, Bosnian Croat leader meet after deadly quakes
Condolences pour in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.
Many world leaders expressed their support to Türkiye, and solidarity with the Turkish people. / AA
February 17, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met Bosnia and Herzegovina presidential council member Zeljko Komsic in Istanbul for talks.

Erdogan and Croat member Komsic held a closed-door meeting on Friday at the Vahdettin Mansion, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

No further information was released on the meeting, which came after two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, claiming the lives of more than 38,000 people. 

Condolences

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid. 

Meanwhile, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed conveyed over phone their condolences for those who lost their lives in the quakes, and wished recovery to the injured, the Communications Directorate said.

Congo's President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo also conveyed his condolences during a phone call with Erdogan.

The leaders expressed their support to Türkiye, and solidarity with the Turkish people.

