UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador urges aid for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
'Children and families in Syria and Türkiye need our help right now,' says Priyanka Chopra.
February 17, 2023

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra has urged the international community to help victims of the two powerful earthquakes that last week struck southern Türkiye and Syria, leaving tens of thousands dead, and leaving many more injured and without homes.

On UNICEF’s Instagram account, the Indian actress appealed on Thursday to the international community: "This is an emergency appeal from UNICEF. Children and families in Syria and Türkiye need our help right now."

The Indian actress added that there is urgent need for medical supplies, shelter, food, safe drinking water and hygiene essentials. 

Mentioning UNICEF’s efforts on the ground, she urged people to donate to "reach more people in need."

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes on February 6 in southern Türkiye affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces.

So far in Türkiye, over 38,000 people have died, tens of thousands have been injured, and more than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

In Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured by the quakes. 

