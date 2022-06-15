June 15, 2022
Peace talks at risk as tensions between rivals continue to grow
UN efforts to safeguard hopes for unity in Libya are faltering. Despite agreements with the internationally-backed government in Tripoli, a rival parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk has taken unilateral actions that suggest it has little interest in peace. And each step away from the mediation process threatens to reignite a bloody civil war.
