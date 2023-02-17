Türkiye uses DNA, fingerprints to identify quake victims in morgues
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Türkiye uses DNA, fingerprints to identify quake victims in morguesDays after the devastating earthquake that left broad swaths of the country in ruins, hundreds of bodies are awaiting identification in temporary morgues and stadiums.
The death toll in Türkiye rose to 38,044, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in 100 years. / Reuters
February 17, 2023

The devastating earthquakes that shook southern Türkiye and northern Syria on February 6 killed tens of thousands of people and injured thousands of others.

As the combined death toll in southern Türkiye and northern Syria surpassed 44,000 as of February 17, hundreds of body bags and corpses wrapped in blankets or tarpaulin are lying on pavements, stadiums and field hospitals. 

While some had tags carrying identifiable information, others did not. The families who recognised their loved ones are granted a death certificate and burial permission by local prosecutors, who are then allowed to take the bodies with them. But for the bodies that were not recognized by their families, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) spelt out instructions via a public announcement. 

According to AFAD, the unidentified bodies of earthquake victims will be buried within 24 hours after their fingerprints are recorded and DNA samples were taken.

The announcement further stated that the provincial or district prosecutors' offices will conduct examinations of the bodies in the area where the dead bodies are located and that the unidentified remains would not be moved to surrounding provinces or districts.

It was approved to bury the deceased, which could not be identified by forensic examinations and thus could not be delivered to their relatives within 5 days, after the procedures of DNA tests, fingerprints and photographs, coupled with a record of the grave location in the official document.

However, according to the information received from the quake-hit provinces, regarding the difficulty of preserving the corpses and the problem of decomposition, the process was reduced to 24 hours.

The burial procedure will be carried out in accordance with religious rites following the joint evaluation of the Public Prosecutors Office and the Local Authority.

READ MORE: Boy among three survivors pulled alive 260 hours after Türkiye quakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us