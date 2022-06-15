June 15, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zelenskyy asks for further sanctions against the Kremlin
Russian forces have continued their heavy bombardment of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region. The UN has voiced its concerns about the condition of thousands of civilians and fighters trapped in the city of Severodonetsk which has been encircled for several days. Russia said it would open an evacuation corridor on Wednesday, but blamed Kyiv for not allowing it to go ahead.
Zelenskyy asks for further sanctions against the Kremlin
Explore