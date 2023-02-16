TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'We had prepared her grave': Woman pulled alive from Türkiye quake debris
Relatives of Neslihan Kilic, 42, say they had lost hopes of seeing her alive again and urged rescuers to abandon mission due to fears remaining corpses would get damaged until her voice was heard from the ruins of Kahramanmaras province building.
'We had prepared her grave': Woman pulled alive from Türkiye quake debris
CNN Turk says more than 250 people had lost their lives in the complex of high-rises where Kilic was found alive. / AA
February 16, 2023

In yet another miraculous rescue, a woman has been pulled alive from the rubble of her apartment building on the 11th day after the twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye. 

Neslihan Kilic, 42, was pulled from the rubble in central Kahramanmaras province on Thursday — after 257 hours of torment — and later moved to the hospital.

"We had prepared her grave and we asked the rescue workers to stop digging as we feared they would damage the remaining corpses under the rubble.

Moments later, her voice was heard from under the ruins of the building," Kilic's brother-in-law told broadcaster CNN Turk.

Kilic's husband and two children are still missing.

CNN Turk said more than 250 people had lost their lives in the complex of high-rises where Kilic was found alive.

READ MORE:Zonguldak miners tell of joy, fear in Türkiye quake rescues

Death toll tops 43,000

On the disaster's11th day, the death toll in Türkiye rose to 38,044, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in 100 years. 

The toll in neighbouring Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to 43,858. 

The February 6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

More than 108,000 people were injured in Türkiye in the 7.7-magnitude quake that struck at 4:17 am [local time] and a magnitude 7.6 quake the first temblor likely triggered nine hours hours later.

READ MORE:Teenaged woman found alive, rescued on 11th day after Türkiye earthquakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us