WORLD
1 MIN READ
Confronting the Climate Crisis
It's widely believed dinosaurs were taken out by an asteroid, which could leave humans as the first species to engineer its own demise. In just a few months the world's most powerful decision makers will meet in Egypt for COP27. It could be one of the most important summits in history because it's widely agreed that time is running out to save the planet. The UN has repeatedly warned about the impact of global carbon emissions, yet year on year they continue to rise. In April the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report saying it was now or never to avoid a catastrophe. Peter Alexander Senior Lecturer in Global Food Security at University of Edinburgh Jojo Mehta Co-Founder and Executive Director of Stop Ecocide Thandile Chinyavanhu Climate and Energy Campaigner for Greenpeace Africa
Confronting the Climate Crisis
June 16, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us