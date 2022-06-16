BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Fed hikes its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point
Asian markets are rising after the largest Fed rate hike since 1994, with European markets set to join the global rally later on today. The Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates 75 basis points on Wednesday in a move that equates to the most aggressive hike in 29 years. This is as it is scrambling to contain a disruptive surge in inflation, which is proving much more difficult to tame than expected. Despite the big increase at this month's meeting, the Fed's chair Jerome Powell has indicated that he is not expecting moves of this size for at least the rest of the year. David Madden, who is Equiti Capital Market Analyst, joined us from London. #FederalReserve #JeromePowell #InterestRates
Fed hikes its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point
June 16, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us