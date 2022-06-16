June 16, 2022
Thousands of Ukrainians trapped in eastern city, running out of water
Fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces is continuing, as the two sides battle for control of eastern Ukraine. Thousands of civilians remain trapped in Sievierodonetsk. A pledge by Russia to open a humanitarian corridor for them to escape has not yet materialised. TRT World's Jon Brain reports. #Sievierodonetsk #HumanitarianCorridor
