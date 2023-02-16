WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Türkiye's earthquake-hit areas
Sharif is expected to hold a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express Pakistan's "solidarity and support" with Türkiye before heading to the epicentre of the devastation in the country's southeast.
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Türkiye's earthquake-hit areas
Sharif was among the world leaders who had spoken with Erdogan immediately after the February 6 disaster. / AP Archive
February 16, 2023

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Türkiye for two days beginning on Thursday to show solidarity with the victims of the February 6 twin earthquakes.

"In a special gesture of solidarity and support with the people of Türkiye in the wake of the massive earthquake(s) on Feb. 6, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a visit to Türkiye on February 16-17," the Pakistani prime minister's office said in a statement.

During his visit, Sharif will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to "personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake(s)."

He will also visit the earthquake-affected areas in southern Türkiye and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area.

Sharif was among the world leaders who had spoken with Erdogan on February 6.

Islamabad said it has mobilised "all available resources" to help the earthquake victims.

"Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy deep fraternal ties. Our two countries have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation," the statement added.

At least 35,418 people have been killed and 105,505 injured in the earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye last week, according to the latest figures.

READ MORE:Why does earthquake prediction remain impossible?

Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us