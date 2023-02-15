TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Greek volunteers rally to help quake victims in Türkiye
Greece was among the first countries to send help to Türkiye, deploying five planes with more than 7,500 blankets, 1,500 beds and 500 tents for displaced quake victims.
Greek volunteers rally to help quake victims in Türkiye
The nationwide appeal by Athens earned a massive response by Greeks who rushed to collect medicine, cans of food and other supplies for quake victims. / AFP
February 15, 2023

Thousands of people have been mobilised in Europe to help victims in Türkiye and Syria after two back-to-back strong earthquakes rocked both countries last week.

Greece was amongst the first countries to send help to Türkiye, where more than 35,400 people have been confirmed dead and tens of thousands injured as of Wednesday.

Five planes with more than 7,500 blankets, 1,500 beds and 500 tents were sent in the first days of the disaster in cooperation with the Turkish Embassy in Athens.

The nationwide appeal earned a massive response from Greeks who rushed to collect medicine, cans of food and other supplies for quake victims.

Several municipalities from all over the Attica region and other parts of Greece have been collecting clothes, food, tents, heating radiators, and several other goods.

The municipality of Kifisia, a northern Athens suburb, stepped up to help people left homeless following the devastating earthquakes.

“A horrifying tragedy in Türkiye and Syria. Thousands of dead and injured. Millions of people are without shelter or basic goods. The battle of the rescue teams to find life under the wreckage is agonizing. Every practical effort of support and solidarity is valuable” said the city’s official website.

“We are by your side and we will do anything to help you,” Katerina Karali, president of Social Welfare of the Kifisia Municipality, who is responsible for this action and organizing the initiative, told Anadolu.

Amid the diplomatic tensions between Ankara and Athens, the devastating earthquake has prompted both nations to revisit their ties with calls for a new era of diplomacy.

READ MORE: Ankara, Athens should not wait for another quake to mend fences: Türkiye

'Huge response'

Karali spent hours and days managing the items brought by citizens for quake victims.

“The municipality of Kifisia always helps in every call for humanitarian aid when there is a need. I am very moved by the huge response and love of our fellow people who flooded our office with things,” she said.

Karali said people of all ages rushed to the office to bring food, clothes and many other items, once again proving that solidarity between the two nations still exists.

“Aegean is a sea that connects us and not separates us,” she said.

At least 35,418 people were killed and over 105,500 others wounded after the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck southern Türkiye within the space of fewer than 10 hours on February 6, affecting around 13 million people.

The earthquakes, centred in Kahramanmaras, also hit nine other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Over 5,800 have died in Syria, according to regime media and the volunteers in the opposition-held areas. 

READ MORE:Search for Türkiye quake survivors enters its 10th day

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us