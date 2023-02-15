Solidarity calls have poured in on Valentine's Day in the United States for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, where death toll from last week's twin quakes has soared to more than 41,000.

Slappin' Chick, a restaurant in New York's Long Island area, said it will donate all of its Valentine's Day earnings to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

"In an attempt to assist those in need in Türkiye and Syria. Slappin' Chick has decided to donate 100 percent of our daily earnings to support those affected by the recent disaster.

"Please join us on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, where all proceeds on that day will go towards the relief efforts. We hope to see you all there!" owner Zafar Ahmad said on Instagram.

Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania said on Twitter that Turkish students at the school sold roses and Turkish delight for the benefit of earthquake victims on Valentine's Day.

Stillman Elementary School in Tenafly, New Jersey also raised funds for earthquake victims on Valentine's Day.

"Our Stillman Elementary School family has expressed their compassion this Valentine's Day. What an overwhelming response for much needed items that will be sent to those devastated by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria," said the school.

READ MORE: Elderly among survivors rescued nine days after Türkiye earthquakes

Madonna posts for quake victims

"Everyone is talking about Love on Valentine’s Day!! ♥️. Let's send All our Love and Healing energy to Türkiye And Syria who have suffered great Loss and Devastation in this immense earthquake," US singer Madonna posted on Instagram.

The post garnered nearly 500,000 likes.

In Türkiye, the death toll stands at 35,418, while the number of deaths in Syria reached 5,814, according to the latest figures from the UN and the Syrian regime's Syrian Arab News Agency, bringing the total death toll to over 41,232.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces in Türkiye and also affected several countries in the region.

READ MORE:Erdogan thanks all countries helping in post-quake rescue efforts