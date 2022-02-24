US Gunmakers Under Pressure | Inside America

It has been 10 years since a gunman, armed with a Remington assault rifle, murdered his mother and 20 elementary school children in Connecticut. Now an unprecedented $73 million ruling against Remington, the oldest gun manufacturer in the US, could end the industry’s longstanding immunity. Guests: Sari Kaufman Co-founder of the MyVote Project and Parkland, Florida Shooting Survivor Dave Workman Communication Director at Second Amendment Foundation Hector Balderas New Mexico Attorney General