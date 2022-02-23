WORLD
Ukraine imposes state of emergency for one month
'A moment of peril' that's how the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, says the world is facing as fears grow of a Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Both countries seem to be preparing for a military confrontation. Ukraine has urged its nationals living in Russia to leave the country immediately. Kiev is also expected to declare a state of emergency and is calling up all reservists into the regular army. Russia continues to deny it plans to invade Ukraine, but President Putin says he will continue putting the security of his country first, vowing to strengthen its armed forces. Sarah Morice reports.
February 23, 2022
