Iraq: Threat to Political Stability After Failed PM Assassination Attempt
The situation in Iraq is critical after its prime minister, Mustafa al Kadhimi, survived an assassination attempt on Sunday. As per the country's interior ministry, two armed drones were launched at the prime minister's residence in Baghdad. Kadhimi was unhurt, but seven of his security personnel suffered injuries. As political instability threatens to veer further into lawlessness, what will it take to bring security to the country? Guests: Ahmed Rushdi Former Adviser to the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Kadhim al Waeli Former Adviser to the US-led Coalition Forces Against Daesh Aymenn Jawad al Tamimi Researcher at George Washington University’s Extremism Program Belkis Wille Senior Iraq Researcher at Human Rights Watch
November 8, 2021
