What does Lebanon need to do to heal rift with Saudi Arabia?

A delegation from the Arab League is in Beirut to try to ease tensions between Lebanon and the Gulf states. Relations are at an all-time low after comments by a Lebanese minister criticised Riyadh for its role in Yemen. Sami Nader from the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs looks at whether this rift can be repaired. #Lebanon #Saudirift #Mikati