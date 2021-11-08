November 8, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What are the economic consequences of Lebanon's rift with Saudi Arabia?
Lebanon's row with Saudi Arabia hasn't just hurt it diplomatically, but also economically. In response to comments from a Lebanese minister, Riyadh imposed an import ban on goods from the country. It comes as Lebanon is already reeling from a currency and fuel shortage crisis. Nizar Ghanem, the co-founder of the think tank Triangle, has more #Lebanon #Gulf #ArabLeague
What are the economic consequences of Lebanon's rift with Saudi Arabia?
Explore