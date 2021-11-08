What are the economic consequences of Lebanon's rift with Saudi Arabia?

Lebanon's row with Saudi Arabia hasn't just hurt it diplomatically, but also economically. In response to comments from a Lebanese minister, Riyadh imposed an import ban on goods from the country. It comes as Lebanon is already reeling from a currency and fuel shortage crisis. Nizar Ghanem, the co-founder of the think tank Triangle, has more #Lebanon #Gulf #ArabLeague