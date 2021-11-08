November 8, 2021
Jewish and Muslim groups call ban on ritual slaughter 'attack on religious freedom'
The chairperson of the European Jewish Association Menachem Margolin talks to TRT World about Greece's ban on halal and kosher slaughters. The country's top court ruled that the practice was 'inhumane.' But Jewish and Muslim groups across Europe say it's a direct assault on their religious freedoms. #Greece #ritualslaughter #EU
