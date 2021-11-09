US children aged between 5 and 11 start receiving vaccine

Children in the United States between the ages of 5 and 11 have started getting COVID-19 vaccinations. Last week, federal health officials authorised Pfizer's shot, which is a third of the dosage adults receive. Kilmeny Duchardt visited a clinic in Maryland, and spoke to parents who say they're relieved life seems to be getting back to normal. #ChildVaccination #US