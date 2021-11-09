BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Ether reaches record high, leads major cryptocurrency rally | Money Talks
Major cryptocurrencies have rallied, led by industry leaders bitcoin and its main rival, ether. Analysts say investors are pouring cash into digital assets as a way to shield the value of their capital from the effects of rising inflation. There's also growing excitement about DeFi, or decentralised finance, a new trend in the crypto market. DeFi aims to facilitate lending and trading on the blockchain, which is the technology behind cryptocurrenies. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, major financial institutions and policymakers are hopping on, so they don't get left behind when the blockchain- train leaves the station. We spoke to cryptocurrency analyst Daniele Bianchi in London. He's an associate professor of finance at Queen Mary University. #Ethereum #Cryptocurrency #BitcoinRally
Ether reaches record high, leads major cryptocurrency rally | Money Talks
November 9, 2021
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us