Ether reaches record high, leads major cryptocurrency rally | Money Talks

Major cryptocurrencies have rallied, led by industry leaders bitcoin and its main rival, ether. Analysts say investors are pouring cash into digital assets as a way to shield the value of their capital from the effects of rising inflation. There's also growing excitement about DeFi, or decentralised finance, a new trend in the crypto market. DeFi aims to facilitate lending and trading on the blockchain, which is the technology behind cryptocurrenies. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, major financial institutions and policymakers are hopping on, so they don't get left behind when the blockchain- train leaves the station. We spoke to cryptocurrency analyst Daniele Bianchi in London. He's an associate professor of finance at Queen Mary University. #Ethereum #Cryptocurrency #BitcoinRally