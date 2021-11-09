Greece's top court annuls permits for kosher, halal slaughter

Greece's top court has banned halal and kosher slaughter, in which animals are killed according to religious customs before they are stunned. The court called the practice 'inhumane’. But Jewish and Muslim groups in Greece - and across Europe - say the ruling is a direct assault on religious freedom. TRT World talks to Sarra Tlili from Florida University about the issue. #Greece #ritualslaughter #EU