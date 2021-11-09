November 9, 2021
What does President Lukashenko hope to achieve by encouraging migrants to cross into EU?
Belarus has been accused of deliberately provoking a refugee crisis in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the European Union. Several thousand migrants are stuck on the border with Poland after being directed there by Belarusian authorities. Hanna Liubakova from the Atlantic Council weighs in. #Belarus #Poland #Lukashenko
