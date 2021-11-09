Fed warns Evergrande crisis could spill over to global markets | Money Talks

The turmoil in China's real estate sector is starting to cause worries among regulators in other major economies. The U-S Federal Reserve has included the Chinese real estate crisis in its list of risks that could destabilise the global economy. In a report, the American central bank warned of stresses that could lead to "a deterioration of risk sentiment." Those issues are already starting to spill over to China's broader credit market. Investors are dumping higher-quality Chinese bonds, including I-O-Us issued by firms backed by the Chinese government. That comes ahead of another major deadline for Evergrande, the company at the centre of the crisis. It's once again on the brink of default, after falling behind on 148 million dollars in coupon payments due last month. The grace period for those obligations ends on Wednesday. For more, we spoke to Jeffrey Halley. He's a senior market analyst for the Asia Pacific region at OANDA and joins us from Jakarta. #Evegrande #Debt #ChinaRealEstate #JunkStatus