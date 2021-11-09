November 9, 2021
Poland closes border with Belarus to stop migrants from entering
Belarus has been accused of provoking a refugee crisis in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the EU over human rights abuses. Poland's prime minister has warned migrants crossing from the Belarusian border pose a threat to the European Union's security. Stanisloaw Zaryn, spokesperson for Poland’s minister of special services, weighs in. #Belarus #migrants #EU
