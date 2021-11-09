WORLD
1 MIN READ
Migrant Crisis on Poland-Belarus Border Worsens
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding on the edge of the European Union as thousands of migrants seek to cross into Poland from Belarus. Tensions have been simmering for weeks but on Monday, the situation escalated when hundreds of the people gathered tried to storm the border security, cutting razor wire fences and trying to climb over them. Many of the migrants are from the Middle East and want to pass through Poland into Western Europe. Guests: Andrei Sannikov Belarussian Opposition Politician Aleks Szczerbiak Professor of Contemporary European Studies at Sussex University Pieter Cleppe Head of Open Europe Brussels
Migrant Crisis on Poland-Belarus Border Worsens
November 9, 2021
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us