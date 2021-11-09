Across The Balkans: NATO Troops for Bosnia? | Slovenia’s Protests | Romania’s Coronavirus Crisis

The US-brokered Dayton peace agreement that ended the Bosnian War is under threat. But US envoy to the Balkans Gabriel Escobar says in his visit to Bosnia that all members of Bosnia's presidency have assured him there will be no return to war. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has threatened to breakaway the Serb entity - Republika Srpska - and introduce legislation that would create its own army and judiciary. Escobar says the international community does not support Dodik's separatist agenda, and that the US will not allow any escalation. Plus, hundreds of people in Slovenia are demonstrating weekly against the government and its pandemic restrictions. A recent rally turned violent and dozens were arrested in clashes with police who are accused of being heavy-handed. Mirna Brekalo joined the protests and spoke to Slovenia's interior minister who many blame for the situation. And new COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Romania. In the EU's poorest member, just a third of people vaccinated. ICU beds are full, bodies are piling up, and the state is imploding. The crisis has revealed a huge distrust in the state that critics blame the government for corruption and political instability. We spoke to a former adviser to the Romanian Health Ministry, Dr Octavian Jurma. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp