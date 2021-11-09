November 9, 2021
Women in India's Western Ghats fight to save mountain range
With the second week of Glasgow's COP26 climate conference in full swing, the focus of Tuesday's presentations is on gender. According to the United Nations, 80-percent of people displaced by the climate crisis are women and children. Yet women play a critical role in combatting global heating through their management of resources, both in the home and in the community.
