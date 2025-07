ABBA is Back with 'Voyage'

ABBA dominated the disco scene for more than a decade with hits like 'Waterloo', 'Dancing Queen', and of course 'Mamma Mia'. Then came the break up in 1982. So it was quite the shock when a new album was announced after 40 years. Zeynep Gokce has more about how it landed with the critics. Gary Collins, Editor of the ABBA Fan Club Magazine 02:55 #ABBA #Music #Band