WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bomb attack targeting police in Pakistan kills 4, dozens wounded
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, though it is suspected that the Pakistani Taliban might be involved.
Bomb attack targeting police in Pakistan kills 4, dozens wounded
Police officers and members of the crime scene unit gather as they survey after a blast in Quetta. / Reuters
April 10, 2023

A roadside bomb targeting a police vehicle in volatile southwestern Pakistan killed at least four people and wounded 15 others, mostly civilian pedestrians, a government spokesperson said.

The attack happened in Quetta on Monday, the capital of Baluchistan province, said Babar Yousafzai, a spokesman for the provincial government. He said the dead included two officers and two civilians.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion fell on the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks across the country since November when they ended a months-long cease-fire with the government.

READ MORE: "TTP-claimed bomb attack in Pakistan's northwest kills soldiers"

Pakistan has also been battling an insurgency in Baluchistan for more than a decade, with separatists in the province demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.

In a statement, provincial chief minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack and ordered authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the wounded.

The Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has claimed previous such attacks in Baluchistan and elsewhere.

The latest attack comes a day after the TTP shot and killed two police officers in Quetta. One of the assailants was also killed when police returned fire after coming under attack in the city on Sunday night.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us