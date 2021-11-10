NATO, EU accuse Belarus of using migrants as a political weapon

A state of emergency has come into effect along Lithuania's border with Belarus. Army units have been sent in to reinforce border guards to prevent a possible migrant influx. The deployments have been made as the EU considers new sanctions on Belarus. It says President Alexander Lukashenko is using what it calls 'gangster-style' tactics to create a surge of migrants and refugees along the bloc's borders. As Simon McGregor-Wood reports, several thousand people, including children, are trapped in freezing conditions on the border with Poland after being pushed there by Belarusian authorities.