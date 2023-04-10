WORLD
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank
One more Palestinian, who suffered a bullet wound to the head, has been transferred to a hospital.
The Israeli army said its forces were operating in the Aqabat Jaber camp near Jericho, without providing further details. / AA Archive
April 10, 2023

Israeli forces have killed one Palestinian in a raid on a refugee camp near Jericho in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

In a brief statement on Monday, the Palestinian ministry confirmed that one person had been killed "by occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jericho".

The Israeli army said its forces were operating in the Aqabat Jaber camp near Jericho, without providing further details.

It had earlier said that "two people were injured by live bullets in the lower extremities" and taken to hospital.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had transferred one person to the hospital with a bullet wound to the head.

The operation came a day after two British-Israeli women were buried after being killed in a shooting attack in the West Bank.

SOURCE:AFP
