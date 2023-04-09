WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kuwait PM forms new government
The government formation came a few days after the speaker of parliament appealed to the country’s rulers to intervene to resolve the crisis between parliament and the premier.
Kuwait PM forms new government
Sheikh Ahmad was re-appointed as prime minister by the crown prince in March. / Reuters
April 9, 2023

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah has formed a new government.

According to state news agency KUNA, the new government formed on Sunday includes 14 Cabinet ministers.

Sheikh Ahmed was reappointed prime minister by the crown prince in March, more than a month after his government resigned following a standoff with parliament.

The government formation came a few days after Parliament Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanim appealed to the country’s rulers to intervene to resolve the crisis between parliament and the premier after the government failed to appear before the assembly.

Disagreements between parliament and the government have often led to the resignation of the Cabinet in the Gulf country.

Sheikh Sabah appointed a new finance minister as part of the cabinet reshuffle, according to state news agency KUNA.

Manaf Abdulaziz Al Hajri was made minister for finance and minister of state for economic and investment affairs, while Bader Al Mulla, the incumbent oil minister, stays on in the role.

"The biggest challenge for the government is to regain the trust of the people," said Ahmad al Din, a member of the political bureau of the Kuwaiti Progressive Movement (left).

"The removal of Abd al Wahhab al Rasheed (former finance minister), who was an element of tension with the 2022 parliament, indicates that the current government is betting on the return of the 2022 parliament," he added.

READ MORE:Kuwait annuls 2022 legislative polls, reinstates old parliament

Political infighting hampers investment and reforms

Kuwait holds some of the world's largest oil reserves and has strong fiscal and external balance sheets, but political bickering and institutional gridlock have hampered investment and reforms aimed at reducing its heavy reliance on oil revenues.

Relations have been particularly tense between the prime minister and the speaker of the National Assembly, elected in 2020 since the Constitutional Court in March annulled last September's election results.

Finance Minister Al Hajri was CEO of the asset management and banking institution Kuwait Financial Center for 16 years before resigning in 2020 and is well-known in business and finance circles in Kuwait.

Sheikh Talal Al Khaled Al Sabah was re-appointed as minister of interior and acting minister of defence, and Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah remains the foreign minister.

READ MORE: "Major oil powers cut production by more than 1 million barrels per day"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us