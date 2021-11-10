November 10, 2021
WORLD
What is a possible solution to the migrant crisis at the Belarus border?
A state of emergency has come into effect along Lithuania's border with Belarus. Army units have been sent in to reinforce border guards to prevent a possible migrant influx. The deployments have been made as the EU considers new sanctions on Belarus. Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University weighs in. #Poland #migrants #EU
