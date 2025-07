France returns 26 artifacts looted from Benin 130 years ago

France will return 26 Benin Bronzes to Benin stolen during the colonial era. The decision to repatriate the collection has renewed calls for all stolen artifacts to be returned to their countries' of origin. Barnaby Phillips, author of `Loot: Britain and the Benin Bronzes` explains.