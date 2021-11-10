November 10, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Journalists investigated over social media posts on anti-Muslim violence in India
Indian police are currently investigating journalists and lawyers over their social media posts on anti-Muslim violence. Authorities accused them of spreading “fake news” and instigating further violence after mob attacks on mosques in the country’s BJP-ruled northeastern Tripura state. #India #Modi #BJP
Journalists investigated over social media posts on anti-Muslim violence in India
Explore