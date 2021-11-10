WORLD
Parties Under Pressure | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Brad Raffensberger, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, was the target of one of President Trump’s efforts to question the fairness and integrity of Georgia’s election count. In his new book, “Integrity Counts”, Brad Raffensperger, a lifelong Republican, speaks out against Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, and blames both parties for undermining trust in the democratic process. Also on this show: With just under a year until the critical mid-term elections in November 2022 , Republicans and Democrats are focusing their attention on the crucial forthcoming congressional, gubernatorial, state and local elections. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 of 100 seats in the Senate are up for grabs. As it stands today, the Senate is split 50/50 with Vice President Kamala Harris, the President of the US Senate, holding the deciding vote. Guests: Brad Raffensperger Georgia Secretary of State & Author of "Integrity Counts" Jim Moran Former US Congressman from Virginia (D) Sam Rasoul Member of the Virginia House of Delegates (D)
November 10, 2021
