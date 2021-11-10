WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tunisia's Growing Waste Crisis Fuels More Unrest
Tunisians are protesting the death of a demonstrator caused by inhaling tear gas fired by the police as crisis related to the reopening of a landfill site fuels more unrest. In September, Sfax's region's major landfill site was closed down due to public pressure but no alternative was put in place, resulting in the city councils refusing to collect trash. This forced the residents to the streets but the situation took a drastic turn after a protestor was killed. Can Tunisia's new prime minister find a way to resolve the crisis? Or are the country's challenges too big to overcome? Guests: Haithem Beltaif Former Tunisian Diplomat Ahmed Gaaloul Former Tunisian Minister of Youth and Sports Youcef Bouandel Associate Political Science Professor at Qatar University
Tunisia's Growing Waste Crisis Fuels More Unrest
November 10, 2021
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us