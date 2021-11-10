November 10, 2021
EU threatens to impose new sanctions on Belarus amid migrant crisis
The European Union is threatening to impose new sanctions on Belarus as the region's migrant crisis worsens. Thousands of people are camped out in the forest between Belarus and Poland enduring freezing temperatures and with little access to food or water. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University weighs in. #Belarus #sanctions #migrantcrisis
