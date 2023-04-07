WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's 'aggressive attitude' fuels chaos in region: Türkiye's Akar
"Israeli administration must immediately stop these attacks, which will only escalate chaos in the region," says Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.
Israel's 'aggressive attitude' fuels chaos in region: Türkiye's Akar
His remarks came after the Israeli army launched air attacks on Gaza and southern Lebanon in the early hours of Friday. / AA
April 7, 2023

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has denounced recent Israeli attacks in Palestine, calling for an immediate end.

"Israel carried out indiscriminate attacks on the Gaza Strip last night, using disproportionate force. We strongly condemn these attacks," Akar told reporters on Friday in the capital Ankara.

His remarks came after the Israeli army launched air attacks on Gaza and southern Lebanon in the early hours of Friday.

The escalation came after Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and forcibly removed Palestinian worshippers for two nights in a row.

"This aggressive attitude, which ignores human rights and universal values, further increases tension in the region. It is clear that these attacks will harm regional peace.

"The Israeli administration must immediately stop these attacks, which will only increase chaos in the region," Akar said.

READ MORE: Two people killed in West Bank after Israel air strikes in Gaza, Lebanon

Ties with Greece

Referring to the recent visit of his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos to quake-hit southern Hatay province, Akar said the continuation of the "positive and constructive" atmosphere between Ankara and Athens that emerged after the earthquakes is important.

Türkiye and Greece need to solve existing problems within the framework of good neighbourly relations and international law, he added.

"In the upcoming period, we expect concrete positive developments on some issues such as the extension of the moratorium period, which foresees avoidance of exercises in the international waters and airspace of the Aegean Sea between June 15 and September 15, when tourism is intense," the defence minister said.

Stressing the importance of dialogue channels between the two countries being open, Akar said: "It is our sincere wish that the Aegean and the Mediterranean will now truly become a sea of friendship by establishing a permanent cooperation environment."

READ MORE:Israeli warplanes strike besieged Gaza, Lebanon following Al Aqsa raids

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us