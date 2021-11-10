November 10, 2021
Is Ethiopia heading for prolonged conflict or is peace still possible?
The United Nations says 72 drivers working with the World Food Programme have been detained by Ethiopian authorities. This comes shortly after at least 16 other UN staff members were detained in Addis Ababa. Adem Kassie Abebe from Int'l Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance has more. #Ethiopia #UN #Tigrayregion
