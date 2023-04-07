Two Israeli women have been reported killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting attack on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army and medics said.

The Magen David Adom emergency service confirmed the "death of two women in their 20s", adding that it also provided medical treatment to a 40-year-old woman, who is "in a serious condition".

The Israeli military said it was searching for the attacker, who had fled the area following the attack on Friday.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Medics said they dragged the unconscious women out of their destroyed car and declared two dead at the scene, where a Palestinian car also appeared to be smashed on the side of the highway.

The latest fatalities bring to 90 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces. Some 15 Israelis and one Ukrainian have also been killed during the same period.

The attack came hours after the Israeli army launched air strikes in Gaza and Lebanon early on Friday in response to reported rocket fires.

Days before, Israeli forces had also stormed the Al Qibli Prayer Hall in the Al Aqsa Mosque complex - Islam's third-holiest site - in occupied East Jerusalem and forcibly removed Palestinian worshippers praying during the holy month of Ramadan.

Largest escalation since 2006

On Israel’s borders with Lebanon and Gaza on Friday, the Israeli military said it was boosting infantry and artillery forces in a defensive move “to prepare for all possible scenarios.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a strong response to rockets, pushing the powder keg region closer to a wider conflagration.

"We will hit our enemies and they will pay a price for all acts of aggression," Netanyahu said in a televised address.

Israel's army said it had "identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory" — the largest escalation along the frontier since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006.

Twenty-five rockets were intercepted by Israeli air defences, while "five rockets landed in Israeli territory," added the army statement.

The attack was not immediately claimed by any group.

Tensions have been running high in Israel-occupied East Jerusalem after Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday and Thursday night after arresting hundreds of Palestinians praying at the complex.

