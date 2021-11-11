November 11, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU threatens fresh sanctions against Belarus in response to migrant row
The European Union has threatened to impose new sanctions on Belarus as the region's migrant crisis worsens. Thousands of people are camped out in the forest between Belarus and Poland, enduring freezing temperatures, with little access to food or water. EU policy analyst Peiter Cleppe weighs in. #migrants #Lukashenko #EU
EU threatens fresh sanctions against Belarus in response to migrant row
Explore